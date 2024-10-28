Japan ruling party misses majority

Japan's ruling LDP party yesterday fell short of a majority in snap elections for the first time since 2009, national broadcaster NHK projected, in a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

It was unclear whether Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party would be able to secure a majority in parliament together with its long-term coalition partner, the Komeito party.

Ishiba, 67, took office on October 1 after being narrowly selected last month to lead the LDP, and called a snap election within days of taking office.

The self-confessed defence "geek" and maker of model planes set as his target in the election the coalition winning a majority.

Missing this objective would seriously undermine his position in the LDP and mean finding other coalition partners or leading a minority government.