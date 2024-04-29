World
AFP, Dublin
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM

Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK: report

AFP, Dublin
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM

Ireland is looking to amend the law to allow the return of asylum seekers to the United Kingdom, broadcaster RTE said yesterday after an influx over the border with Northern Ireland.

Dublin's Minister of Justice Helen McEntee, who visits London today, told a parliamentary committee this week that she estimates 80 percent of those applying for asylum in the republic came over the land border with Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Sky News it was evidence that London's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is acting as a deterrent.

