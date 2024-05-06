India’s Congress files complaint with EC against BJP chief, others

India's Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) yesterday sought the Election Commission (EC) to initiate action against BJP's president J P Nadda and other senior leaders for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by posting a video on social media intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate. In a complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress mentioned about a video uploaded on 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State Bharatiya Janata Party @bjp4karnataka which is operated by Amit Malviya, the head of IT cell, on instructions of J P Nadda, BJP National President, B Y Vijayendra, BJP State President and Social Media in-charge- Karnataka BJP on Saturday at 5:34 pm. "The said video posted on social media featured animated characters of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah. In the clip, SC, ST and OBC community are portrayed as "eggs" in a nest and it also suggested Rahul Gandhi planting a big egg labelled as Muslim community. It is projected as though funds are being fed to the chick depicting the Muslim community, which then kicks out SC, ST and OBC community," according to the complaint.