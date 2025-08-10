India claims shooting down 6 Pak jets in May

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh looks on as he attends the ceremonial reception for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during clashes in May, India's air force chief said yesterday, the first such statement by the country months after its worst military conflict in decades with its neighbour.

Most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India's Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system, Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said at an event in Bengaluru. He cited electronic tracking data as confirmation of the strikes.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft," he said, adding that the large aircraft, which could be a surveillance plane, was shot down at a distance of 300 km (186 miles).

Singh did not mention the type of fighter jets that were downed, but said that airstrikes also hit an additional surveillance plane and "a few F-16" fighters that were parked in hangars at two air bases in southeastern Pakistan.

In a post on X, Pakistan's defence minister accused India of dishonesty.

"If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories to independent verification - though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure," he said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond for a request for comment on Saturday.

Pakistan has claimed that it shot down six Indian aircraft during the clashes, including a French-made Rafale fighter. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.