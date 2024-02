A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 29,410 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Hamas-led militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said a total of 97 people died in the past 24 hours, while another 69,465 have been wounded since the war began on October 7.