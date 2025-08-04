China, Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

China and Russia began joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan yesterday as they seek to reinforce their partnership and counterbalance what they see as a US-led global order.

Alongside economic and political ties, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their military cooperation in recent years, and their relations have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The "Joint Sea-2025" exercises kicked off in waters near the Russian port of Vladivostok and would last for three days, China's defence ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The two sides will hold "submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine, air defence and anti-missile operations, and maritime combat".

Four Chinese vessels, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, are participating in the exercises alongside Russian ships, the ministry said. After the drills, the two countries will conduct naval patrols in "relevant waters of the Pacific". China and Russia have carried out annual drills for several years, with the "Joint Sea" exercises beginning in 2012.