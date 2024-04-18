Changi loses top spot in latest ranking of world's best airports

Qatar's Hamad International Airport has been named the World's Best Airport in the 2024 World Airport Awards held at Passenger Terminal Expo in Germany's Frankfurt yesterday.

Hamad International Airport, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Hamad airport also won awards for the World's Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East, according to Skytrax's annual ranking of the world's best airports.

The 2023 airport of the year and 12-time winner, Singapore's Changi Airport, dropped down to second spot in the ranking by the London-based research firm. Changi airport was also named the best airport in Asia, and best in the world for its immigration services.

Singapore Changi Airport. Photo: Wikipedia/Matteo Morando

South Korea's Seoul Incheon Airport, which moved up to third place in the global survey rankings, was named the World's Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024.

Photo: Wikipedia/Maksym Kozlenko

Tokyo's Haneda Airport was number four in the global ranking and maintained further outstanding results, being declared the World's Cleanest Airport, the World's Best Domestic Airport and as delivering the World's Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

Haneda Airport, Japan. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Tokyo's Narita Airportm which was ranked fifth, was recognised for its customer service, as they were named the World's Best Airport Staff and Best Airport Staff in Asia.

Narita Airport. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato

The awards were based on a global survey conducted by Skytrax from August 2023 until February 2024.

Travellers were asked to rate airports according to their experience at different points -- from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

This is the third time that Hamad International Airport has clinched the top spot -- it also won in 2021 and 2022.

Read the full report here

These are the world's top 10 airports of 2024:

1. Hamad International Airport

2. Changi Airport

3. Incheon International Airport

4. Haneda Airport

5. Narita Airport

6. Paris Charles de GalleIstanbul Airport

7. Dubai International Airport

8. Munich International Airport

9. Zurich Airport

10. Istanbul Airport