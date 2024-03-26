Barred from North Gaza aid deliveries: UNRWA

Israel threatens to stop working with the UN agency

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Rafah, the last refuge for about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population after many people arrived in search of shelter after being displaced by fighting elsewhere, came under heavy fire in the latest Israeli attacks. Photo: REUTERS

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has said that Israel had definitively barred it from making aid deliveries in northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is highest.

"Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any @UNRWA food convoys to the north," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, said later on Sunday on X.

"This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine."

Israel fired back, saying yesterday that UNRWA "has long forsaken its role in facilitating aid to northern Gaza. While we've been working with aid orgs and other UN agencies to facilitate large amounts of aid to the north."

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said Israel "goes to great lengths to facilitate aid to northern Gaza, including by opening a new crossing in northern Gaza".

UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP the decision not to approve deliveries to the north had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials on Sunday.

It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week. No reason for the decision was given, Touma said.

Gaza faces dire humanitarian conditions as a result of Israel's offensive that began nearly six months ago. Israel's military campaign has killed more than 32,333 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Last week a UN-backed food security assessment warned that famine was projected to hit the north of Gaza by May unless there was urgent intervention.

UNRWA has not been able to deliver food to the north since January 29, Touma said.

"The latest decision is another nail in the coffin" for efforts to get desperately needed aid to Gazans reeling from war, Touma said.

Martin Griffiths, head of the UN humanitarian coordination office, said on X on Sunday that UNRWA "is the beating heart of the humanitarian response in Gaza".

"The decision to block its food convoys to the north only pushes thousands closer to famine. It must be revoked," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel will stop working with the UN Relief Works Agency in the Gaza Strip, a government spokesperson said yesterday, accusing the aid agency of perpetuating conflict.

"UNRWA are part of the problem, and we will now stop working with them. We are actively phasing out the use of UNRWA because they perpetuate the conflict rather than try and alleviate the conflict," spokesperson David Mencer told reporters.