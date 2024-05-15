AAP will be made accused in liquor policy case: ED

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made an accused in the alleged liquor policy scam, which has seen three of its key leaders - including party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - land behind bars, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Delhi High Court.

This will be the first time a political party will be made an accused in a case.

The ED has told the court, which was hearing the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in the case and the party will be named in it.

The ED is probing money laundering angle of the "scam" and the move comes days after the SC granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in polls.