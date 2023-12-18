Mother, daughter killed by Israeli soldier

A Christian mother and daughter were shot dead by an Israeli soldier on grounds of a Catholic church in Gaza City on Saturday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

"Around noon (1000 GMT) today... a sniper of the IDF (Israeli army) murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza," where Christian families have been sheltering since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, the patriarchate said in a statement.

"Nahida and her daughter Samar were shot and killed as they walked to Sister's Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety," it added. Seven more people were wounded by gunfire as they tried to protect others, the statement said.

According to the Vatican press agency, citing Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, the victims were an elderly woman and her daughter.

Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the incident, which took place on the grounds of the Gaza Strip's only Catholic church.