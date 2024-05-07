Israel strikes Rafah after evacuation order

Hamas warns any military operation in the southern Gaza city will jeopardise truce talks

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip pack their belongings following an evacuation order by the Israeli army yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel's military carried out airstrikes in Rafah yesterday, residents said, hours after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate parts of the southern Gaza city where more than a million people uprooted by the offensive have been sheltering.

Fears are growing of a full-blown assault in Rafah, long threatened by Israel, against holdouts of the Palestinian group Hamas as ceasefire talks in Cairo stall. Hamas official Izzat al-Rashiq said in a statement that any Israeli operation in Rafah would put the truce talks in jeopardy.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV said had targeted areas in eastern Rafah near neighbourhoods given evacuation orders.

Palestinians have begun leaving parts of eastern Rafah

Egypt raises its military level of preparedness in Sinai

Death toll in enclave rises to 34,735

Instructed by Arabic text messages, phone calls, and flyers to move to what the Israeli military called an "expanded humanitarian zone" around 20 km away, some Palestinian families began trundling away in chilly spring rain.

Some piled children and possessions onto donkey carts, while others left by pick-up or on foot through muddy streets.

A senior Hamas official said the evacuation order was a "dangerous escalation" that would have consequences. Hamas said later in a statement that any offensive in Rafah would not be a "picnic" for Israeli forces and said it was fully prepared to defend Palestinians there.

Aid agencies have warned that the evacuation order will lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster in the crowded coastal enclave of 2.3 million people reeling from seven months of offensive.

Israel's military said it had urged residents of Rafah to evacuate in a "limited scope" operation. It gave no specific reasons nor did it say if offensive action might follow.

Nick Maynard, a British surgeon trying to leave Gaza yesterday, said in a voice message from the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing into Egypt: "Two huge bombs have just gone off immediately outside the crossing. There's a lot of gunfire as well about 100 meters from us. We are very unclear whether we will get out."

Egypt urged Israel to exercise the "highest levels of self-restraint" in Gaza. Earlier, security sources said Egypt had raised its military level of preparedness in northern Sinai, which borders Gaza.

US President Joe Biden "reiterated his clear position" to Netanyahu yesterday after Israel defied US warnings and told Palestinians to evacuate part of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the White House said. Netanyahu meanwhile "agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance for those in need," it added.

In an overnight aerial attack on Rafah, Israeli planes hit 10 houses, killing 20 people and wounding several, medical officials said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 34,735 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of offensive. The tally includes at least 52 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.