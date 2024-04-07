Enemy to ‘regret’ Guards killings in Syria: Iran

Iran yesterday again threatened retaliation for the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards in a strike on Damascus, with the army chief saying his country's enemies will "regret" the killings.

Tehran has vowed to avenge Monday's air strike on the Syrian capital it blamed on its arch-enemy Israel, which has not commented.

The attack levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps members.

Iran's response "will be carried out at the right time, with the necessary precision and planning, and with maximum damage to the enemy so that they regret their action," chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri said yesterday.

He was speaking at a ceremony in the central city of Isfahan to commemorate Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the two dead brigadier generals from the Quds Force, the IRGC's foreign operations arm.

Zahedi, 63, was Quds Force commander for the Palestinian Territories, Syria and Lebanon, according to a source.