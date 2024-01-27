Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP
Sat Jan 27, 2024 03:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 03:52 PM

Israel says will seek to stop UN agency's activities in Gaza after war

File photo: AFP

Israel will seek to stop the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Gaza after the war, its foreign minister said Saturday, after Israel accused several UNRWA staff of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.

The foreign ministry aims to ensure "that UNRWA will not be a part of the day after," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he would try to gather support from the US, EU and other major donors to the agency.

