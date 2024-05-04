Israel's attack on Palestine
Sat May 4, 2024 03:08 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 03:11 PM

Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks: media

Sat May 4, 2024 03:08 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 03:11 PM
Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel, March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Hamas delegation arrived Saturday in Egypt for the latest round of talks on a proposed truce and hostage release in Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News reported.

Al-Qahera News, linked to Egyptian intelligence services, quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying that "there is significant progress in the negotiations" between the Palestinian militant group and Israel, and that the Egyptian mediators have "reached an agreed-upon formula on most points of contention".

