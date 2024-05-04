Hamas negotiators arrive in Egypt for Gaza truce talks: media
A Hamas delegation arrived Saturday in Egypt for the latest round of talks on a proposed truce and hostage release in Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News reported.
Al-Qahera News, linked to Egyptian intelligence services, quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying that "there is significant progress in the negotiations" between the Palestinian militant group and Israel, and that the Egyptian mediators have "reached an agreed-upon formula on most points of contention".
