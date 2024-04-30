Gaza war protest: Arafat condemns crackdown on US students

A protestor waves a Palestinian flag on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 29, 2024 in New York. Student demonstrators at Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have erupted at US colleges, said Monday they would not budge until the school met their demands, defying an ultimatum to disperse or face suspension. Photo: AFP

Mohammad Ali Arafat, state minister for information and broadcasting, today condemned the police crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at various US campuses.

The state minister also termed the use of US police force as "disproportionate" and "inappropriate."

"The rallies are mostly being conducted peacefully; there hasn't been any violence, arson, or killing of cops, children, or women, unlike what the BNP-Jamaat arsonists did in Bangladesh," Arafat stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Protesters are supporting the Palestinian people and their right to be free.

"Protesters are supporting the Palestinian people and their right to be free," he also said.

The statement comes as rallies spread across US campuses for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from companies linked to Israel.

So far, approximately 900 students and protesters have been arrested nationwide.

"The use of disproportionate force and inappropriate behavior by the police to disrupt the peaceful demonstration by students and academics is quite alarming," said the state minister.

The protests have taken place across numerous prestigious US college campuses, with participants advocating for the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Arafat emphasised the peaceful nature of these demonstrations, highlighting the absence of violence and arson, which are often associated with protests elsewhere.