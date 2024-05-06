Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP, Rafah
Mon May 6, 2024 09:19 AM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 09:22 AM

16 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah

Say medics, first responders
Mourners react near to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, May 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Medics and first responders in Gaza said 16 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in the southern city of Rafah Sunday, hours after Hamas rockets had killed three Israeli soldiers earlier in the day.

"The toll of martyrs in Rafah reached 16," emergency first responders told AFP, adding that seven people from one family and nine from another were killed.

Medical sources confirmed two strikes they said took place at two different locations around the city.

