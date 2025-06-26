Israel-Iran conflict
AFP
Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:14 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:16 AM

Most Viewed

Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran conflict

Iran partially reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel: state media

Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:14 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:16 AM
AFP
Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:14 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 02:16 AM

Iran on Wednesday reopened the airspace over the country's east, state media reported, following a ceasefire with Israel that ended 12 days of fighting.

Iran had closed its skies since June 13 after Israel launched a major bombing campaign that prompted Iran to retaliate with waves of missile strikes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A ceasefire between the two came into effect on Tuesday.

"The airspace over the eastern half of the country has been reopened to international overflights as well as domestic and international flights solely with origin or destination in airports located in eastern Iran," transport ministry spokesman Majid Akhavan said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.

Other reopened airports include Chabahar, Zahedan and Jask.

Domestic and international flights in other parts of Iran, including the capital Tehran, "are not permitted until further notice", Akhavan noted.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় মার্কিন-ইসরায়েলি ত্রাণের আটার বস্তায় আফিমজাত ট্যাবলেট

ফিলিস্তিনি ফার্মাসিস্ট ওমর হামাদ এ ঘটনাকে ‘গণহত্যার সবচেয়ে নিকৃষ্ট রূপ’ হিসেবে বর্ণনা করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

করোনায় আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে