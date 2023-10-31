Israel-Hamas War
Reuters
Tue Oct 31, 2023 10:40 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:13 PM

Israel-Hamas War

Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

Reuters
Ayman Nofal (2nd R), a top Hamas armed commander, is greeted by his relatives upon his arrival to his home in Nusairat in the Central Gaza strip February 5, 2011. REUTERS

Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to the Gaza-based fighter group Hamas, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas, and is in line with new sanctions announced by the United States government earlier this month.

It is the first set of sanctions Japan has imposed on Hamas since its deadly rampage on Oct. 7 that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Individuals including Hamas operatives Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal were newly added to the list of people and organisations deemed as terrorists by Japan.

Israel-Hamas warJapanHamas
