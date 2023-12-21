Pakistani parents sentenced to life in Italy

An Italian court sentenced two parents to lifetime imprisonment on Tuesday for killing their teenage daughter after she refused to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage.

The so-called honour killing of 18-year-old Saman Abbas, who went missing in April 2021, shocked Italy.

Her father, Shabbar Abbas, was convicted by the court in the northern city of Reggio Emilia along with the victim's mother, who remains at large. The girl's uncle was sentenced to 14 years in prison while two cousins were acquitted.

The verdict was at a court of first instance and can be appealed.

The father had wept and protested his innocence in testimony to the court on Tuesday.

"This trial is not complete. I too want to know who killed my daughter," he told the court, according to Italian media reports.

Shabbar Abbas had been extradited to Italy in August to face trial after he was arrested in his village in eastern Pakistan on suspicion of murder. His wife is believed to be in hiding in Pakistan.