Labour urges UK polls after Tory losses
Britain's Labour yesterday urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election after the opposition party made significant gains in English polls that included a seat in parliament.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the party's parliament seat win in Blackpool South in northwest England sent a clear message to Sunak, who has until late January next year to call and then hold a nationwide vote.
"Blackpool speaks for the whole country," he said.
