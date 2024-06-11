S African parties talk coalitions

South African parties were discussing forming a coalition government yesterday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa called on all groups to work together after general elections produced no outright winner.

Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) won 40 percent of the vote -- its lowest score ever -- on May 29 and, for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994, it needs the backing of other parties to govern.

"As the country prepares for a new democratic administration, all parties need to work together to sustain the momentum of reform, growth and transformation," Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter.