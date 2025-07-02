Four top NBR officials sent into retirement

The four reportedly supported the recent protest by the NBR officials

The finance ministry today sent four top officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) into retirement, citing public interest.

In separate notifications, the Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the finance ministry sent Hossain Ahmed, member for customs policy and ICT; Md Alamgir Hossain, member; and Md Abdur Rouf, member for VAT policy, into retirement.

In addition, it also sent Sabbir Ahmed, commissioner of taxes of Barishal, into retirement.

The development comes a day after it suspended Md Zakir Hossain, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, for allegedly disrupting official activities by participating in the recent shutdown observed by NBR officials.

The IRD notification said the officials had completed 25 years of service, and the government considered it necessary to send them into retirement in the public interest.

The four reportedly supported the recent protest by the NBR officials under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council, which observed a countrywide strike on June 28 and 29 to press home several demands, disrupting exports and imports.

Their demands included the removal of the NBR chairman, the inclusion of their representatives in an NBR-formed panel to recommend tax reform measures, and an end to what they termed "vengeful transfers."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations into 11 NBR officials over corruption allegations.

The protest was initially triggered by a government ordinance issued on May 12, which dissolved the NBR and the Internal Resources Division.

In their place, the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division were created.

The demonstration peaked on June 28 and 29, when all customs houses, VAT offices, and income tax offices across the country were shut down, except for international passenger services at airports.

In response, the government declared customs and bond commissionerates as essential services and warned of tough action.

The protesting officials called off the strike on the evening of June 29 amid pressure from the government and the business community.