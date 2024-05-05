Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

Beaches were deserted and many shops closed yesterday as heavy rains and winds from a tropical cyclone buffeted coastal areas of Tanzania and Kenya.

Both countries have gone on alert for Tropical Cyclone Hidaya, after weeks of torrential rains and floods that have wreaked havoc in many parts of East Africa and claimed more than 400 lives.

But there were no reports of casualties or damage as of yesterday afternoon as the cyclone rolled in from the Indian Ocean and made landfall in Tanzania.

"It's so strange today to see only few people at the beach. We are used to seeing crowds, especially during the weekend," said Yusuf Hassan, a resident of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam.

"But I am sure people are afraid of the cyclone."

The Kenya Meteorological Department said the cyclone was already being felt offshore, with strong winds exceeding 40 knots and waves of over two metres (over six feet).