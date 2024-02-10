700,000 children could die without more aid: UN

Unicef said yesterday that 700,000 children in Sudan were likely to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition this year, with tens of thousands who could die. A 10-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country's infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country. "The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year," James Elder, spokesperson for Unicef, told a press conference in Geneva. "Unicef won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of those without improved access and without additional support. In that case, tens of thousands would likely die." Elder defined the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10 more likely to die from diseases. He said 3.5 million children were projected to suffer acute malnutrition.