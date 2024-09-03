Home ministry issues warning against efforts to create instability

Expressing concern over instability created by forced resignations, vandalism, arson, illegal searches, looting, extortion, and tender manipulation by a group of over enthusiastic and vested quarters, the government has warned that it will take legal actions against these activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the warning in a circular today.

The circular also stated that in an attempt to create instability, some quarters are putting pressure on the police to file cases and are attacking the accused in court.In this context, the government wants to assure everyone that a case filed does not mean random arrests will be made.

"All these cases will be properly investigated and appropriate action will be taken," reads the circular.

The government will identify all the miscreants and take immediate action against them and take legal action "irrespective of party affiliation".

An interim government took over after the overthrow of the authoritarian government in a student uprising led by the "Anti-discrimination Student Movement" on August 5.

The brutal force used by the fallen government to quell the popular uprising resulted in many deaths and casualties. Many people have been subjected to various forms of tortures such as abductions, disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the long-term misrule, reads the circular.

As a result, there is a lot of public anger towards the outgoing government. The interim government is determined to prosecute these abuses, the circular states.

Through the circular, the home ministry said that the government wants to make it clear that legal action will be taken against these activities that disrupt public safety.

If there is a complaint against someone, it should be reported to their superior officer and their office.

In no way can any institution be surrounded or any kind of violent behavior be undertaken, the circular warns.

Measures will be taken to ensure adequate compliance and eliminate harassment during the process of conducting searches and accepting cases, the ministry circular assures.

Everyone is sincerely urged to cooperate with the government in maintaining law and order, it added.