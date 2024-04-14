9 more Myanmar border guards enter Bangladesh

At least nine members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh this morning amid the ongoing conflict between the junta force and Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-2 in Teknaf, confirmed this to our staff correspondent in Cox's Bazar.

They entered through the Kharangkhali border in Teknaf, with arms and ammunition, in two phases, he said.

BGB seized their weapons and took them into custody. Two of them were under treatment since they arrived with injuries, he added.

Earlier on March 11, 179 members of Myanmar BGP took refuge in Bangladesh through Jamchhari border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila. They are currently BGB custody in Naikhongchhari.

On February 15, 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP officials and four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians, who had entered Bangladesh were returned to their country.

At least 68 of the returnees, including 15 with bullet injuries, fled to Bangladesh after the tension between Myanmar junta force and Arakan Army escalated across the border in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar on February 4.

The rest entered on different dates till February 7. They were disarmed and taken into BGB custody.

The conflict claimed two lives on February 5, killing a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in the explosion of a mortar shell (fired from Myanmar) in Bandarban's Ghumdhum.