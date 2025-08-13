Purbachal plot scam: Trials of three cases against Hasina, family begin

A Dhaka court today started trials of three cases filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members over the irregularities in plot allocation in Purbachal New Town with depositions of the complainants.

The family members include Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana and her nieces -- Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq, and nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.

The Anti-Corruption Commission -- between January 12 to 14 -- lodged six separate cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the plot allocation.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, also the complainant, gave his statements in the case against 17 people, including Hasina, Rehana and Tulip before Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4. Starting from 10:45am, the court recorded his statement till 12:15pm.

The same court recorded statement of ACC Assistant Director and complainant of the case Afnan Jannat Keya in another graft case filed against 18 people, including Hasina and her nieces -- Azmina and Tulip. The court recorded the testimony from 12:45pm to 1:40pm.

In the third case, the complainant, SM Rashadul Islam, also an assistant director of the ACC, submitted his statements before the same court around 1:45pm, which continued till 2:25pm, said our court correspondent from the courtroom.

In the case statements, the ACC alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots -- each measuring 10 kathas, in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul; Rehana and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and daughter Azmina Siddiq despite their ineligibility under existing regulations.

Tulip used her special power to get plots for Rehana, Bobby and Azmina, according to the ACC officials.

On March 25, the ACC filed six charge sheets with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka where Hasina was named as a common accused in all six cases.

The commission has listed all accused as fugitives.

On April 10, 13 and 15, the same court had issued arrest warrants against Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Tulip, Azmina, and Radwan, along with others, after taking cognisance of the charges.

On July 1, the court ordered the relevant authorities to issue six gazette notifications summoning the 29 individuals to appear at the court.

On July 31, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Bobby, Tulip and Azmina, in their respective cases.