No bar in running Sonali Life Insurance by administrator

Says IDRA lawyer as SC halts HC’s stay order on the regulator's decision to suspend the board

The Supreme Court (SC) has halted a High Court (HC) order that stayed the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority's (IDRA) decision to suspend the board of directors of Sonali Life Insurance and appoint an administrator to run the company.

The apex court also asked the HC bench led by Justice Farah Mahbub to hear and dispose of the rule issued by the HC on April 23 over this issue in two months.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order yesterday following a petition filed by IDRA challenging the HC order of stay, IDRA's lawyer and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed told The Daily Star.

He said there is no legal bar for the administrator appointed by IDRA to run Sonali Life Insurance following the SC chamber judge's order.

On April 23, the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque stayed for six months the IDRA decision to suspend the board of directors of Sonali Life Insurance and appoint an administrator to run the company.

It also issued a rule asking the respondents to respond in four weeks why the IDRA's action should not be declared illegal. They are also asked to submit a report.

IDRA's chairman and its director (law), Sonali Life Insurance and its administrator have been made respondents to the rule.

The HC bench issued the order and rule on April 22 following a writ petition filed by Quazi Moniruzzaman, chairman of the board of directors of Sonali Life Insurance, challenging the legality of IDRA's decision for suspending the board of directors and appointing the administrator.

The IDRA on April 21 has appointed Brig Gen (retd) SM Ferdous as administrator of Sonali Life Insurance with immediate effect. Following the appointment, the board of directors of the company was suspended.

The administrator was appointed two weeks after an audit found Sonali Life's former chairman Mostafa Golam Quddus and six of his family members, who were also directors in the company, were involved in embezzling around Tk 187.84 crore from the company.

The IDRA conducted the audit after receiving an intelligence report from a government agency.

The IDRA appointed audit firm Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co on December 31 last year to investigate 17 claims of irregularities, including over the appointment of Quddus as chairman in 2023.

The audit found that Quddus and his six-family member embezzled funds in different ways, including by issuing shares for themselves, making illegal payment to companies owned by Quddus, and paying salaries to his family member directors.

Established in 2013, Sonali Life has 204 branches with 26,693 agents across the country, according to IDRA data.