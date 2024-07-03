ACC files case against actor Shanto Khan

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today filed a case against actor Shanto Khan for amassing assets worth Tk 3.24 crore beyond known sources of income and failing to submit his wealth statement to ACC within the stipulated time.

Ataur Rahman Sarkar, assistant director of the ACC Dhaka-1 Integrated Office, filed the case against him with the office.

As per the case statement, during ACC's investigation, records revealed that Shanto possessed immovable assets worth Tk 13.51 crore, with a total of Tk 15.89 crore in assets.

During the investigation, his legitimate income was found to be Tk 12.83 crore. Therefore, it was initially proven that Shanto Khan had Tk 3.24 crore in assets beyond his known sources income.

It also mentioned that as part of the investigation, ACC had given Shanto Khan until May 28 to submit his asset statement, which he failed to do.

In 2022, the ACC filed a case against Shanto's father film producer Selim Khan.