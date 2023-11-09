PM for ending subsidies on electricity, water

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to gradually come out from the trend of subsidies, initially on utilities like electricity and water, to reduce the burden on the state coffer.

The premier gave the directive while chairing the last Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting of the present government held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the premier had asked the authorities concerned to come out from the tendency of providing subsidies primarily on some key utility services like electricity and water.

"We'll have to come out from the practice of subsidies in phases. Utilities like electricity and water are universal and are used by all. All -- from the ministers to cleaners -- equally enjoy the benefits of such subsidies," Mannan said quoting Hasina.

The planning minister said the PM in the meeting suggested fixing charges or fees on such utilities according to area-wise, income-wise, and family-wise perspective.

Photo: BSS

Answering a question, Mannan said this is still PM's initial thought while related experts would work on it further to make the charges and fees concerned more justified.

Such a system would be developed in line with the practice of developed countries, he said.

Mannan said Hasina once again stressed the need for forming a dedicated fund through realising tolls for maintaining the countrywide roads and highways in the long term.

The planning minister said the day's five-and-a-half-hour-long meeting approved a total of 44 projects as there would be no Ecnec meeting after the Election Commission announces its schedule for the next general election.

Replying to another question, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said that the government obviously believes in accountability for which each and every development project is passed at the Ecnec following approval at the PEC meeting while the IMED is also discharging its duties properly through project monitoring and evaluation.

Planning Division Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said that approval of projects at the Ecnec meeting has no connection with the next general election.