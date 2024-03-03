Water transport workers to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday

Water transport workers across the country is set to go on an indefinite work abstention from early Tuesday to press home their 11-point demand.

Bangladesh Water Transport Workers Federation announced the strike for an indefinite period at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club today, its General Secretary Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam told The Daily Star.

The 11-point demand includes forming a contributory provident fund through the Directorate of Seamen and Emigration Welfare and Trustee Board, implementation of decision to provide appointment letters, identity cards and service book, and providing Tk 10 lakh compensation if a worker dies at the workplace or accident.

Their demand also includes the withdrawal of the decision to cancel the licence of four masters and drivers of the Ovijan-10 launch.