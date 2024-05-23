Turag Express derails in Gazipur

A compartment of Dhaka-bound Turag Express from Joydevpur derailed at Dhirashram station in Gazipur this morning.

However, train movement on Joydebpur-Dhaka route is being continued through an alternative line.

The derailment incident took place at Dhirashram Railway Station at 8:30am, Tongi Railway Station Master Rakibur Rahman told The Daily Star.

According to train passengers and railway sources, after Turag Express train reached Dhirashram station, the second compartment of the train derailed. No casualties were reported in the derailment, they said.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Chief Station Master Hanif Ali said, "Work is underway to remove the derailed compartment and restore the train movement.