Turag commuter train resumes journey 6 hours after derailment in Gazipur

The Turag commuter train derailed near Gazipur's Joydebpur Junction Railway Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route this morning.

However, train services on the route are normal, railway officials said.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Ali told The Daily Star that the locomotive driver started the engine before the lineman gave the clearance signal and so it derailed around 7:30am.

The official added that the salvage operation was completed around 12:00pm.

Abdur Rahman, the locomotive driver, said, "The commuter train started for Dhaka around 1:30pm."

The train was supposed to go to the junction from Dhirashram area of Joydebpur before starting for Dhaka, he said.

Locals said Dhaka-bound Turag commuters was moving slowly but suddenly it derailed.