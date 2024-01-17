Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 09:44 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 05:06 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Turag commuter train resumes journey 6 hours after derailment in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 09:44 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 05:06 PM
Turag commuter train derailed near Gazipur
Photo: Collected

The Turag commuter train derailed near Gazipur's Joydebpur Junction Railway Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route this morning.

However, train services on the route are normal, railway officials said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Hanif Ali told The Daily Star that the locomotive driver started the engine before the lineman gave the clearance signal and so it derailed around 7:30am.

The official added that the salvage operation was completed around 12:00pm.

Abdur Rahman, the locomotive driver, said, "The commuter train started for Dhaka around 1:30pm."

The train was supposed to go to the junction from Dhirashram area of Joydebpur before starting for Dhaka, he said.

Locals said Dhaka-bound Turag commuters was moving slowly but suddenly it derailed.

Related topic:
Turag Commuter Train DerailmentTurag Train DerailmentTrain derailed at Gazipur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘বাল্কহেডের ধাক্কায় নয়, ছিদ্র দিয়ে পানি ঢোকায় পাটুরিয়ায় ফেরিডুবি’

বেঁচে যাওয়া ১৪ যাত্রীর মধ্যে কমপক্ষে পাঁচজন দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে এ কথা বলেছেন

৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

জিডিপির লক্ষ্যমাত্রা কমিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক, বাড়িয়েছে মূল্যস্ফীতির লক্ষ্যমাত্রা

৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification