Spare us the shame of rundown buses, Quader urges transport leaders

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged the transport leaders to save him and the country from embarrassment by fixing rundown buses.

"I want a solution from the [transport] leaders. Things cannot go on like this," Quader said at a preparatory meeting at BRTA headquarters ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shajahan Khan, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and also presidium member of ruling Awami League, and Mashiur Rahman Ranga, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, were present at the meeting.

He said journalists questioned him about the rundown buses when he went to inaugurate a ramp of Dhaka Elevated Expressway yesterday. They even questioned him why he could not bring changes even after leading the ministry for 12 years.

When journalists asked himb about the rundown buses plying city streets yesterday, he said he saw no government negligence in the matter.

"Should I paint the vehicles?" he had asked in reply.

At today's meeting, the transport leaders tried to tell him that that rundown buses come from outside Dhaka. However, Quader, who has been at the helm of the ministry for over 12 years, said there were many workshops in the city where they paint such vehicles without fixing them.

"I have visited those and seen them painting such vehicles. But the paint comes off within 10 days and the vehicles return to same condition."

Modern cars and jeeps run on the streets as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the country to a new height, he said.

"But one can't look at the buses of the city. Vehicles' conditions in countryside are better than vehicles in the city. Even vehicles operated in Chattogram are better than Dhaka. It [poor condition of buses] mocks our development, achievement, and height," he said.

"I have told this many times to Shajahan bhai [who was seated beside him]. I have told this to leaders, but nothing happened. Will you save us from this embarrassment?

"Rundown vehicles are being operated in the city in front of your eyes. This is a matter of embarrassment in a true sense. Don't you [transport leaders] feel embarrassment?" Quader said.

He said the country has come a long way but condition of the public vehicles is still poor. He requested transport leaders to fix and paint those buses ahead of Eid.

"There is no benefit if vehicles are renovated but do not have fitness. Fitness is the first priority. You can paint them too," he added.

The minister said many foreigners visit Bangladesh and see the metro rail and elevated expressway. "But they also see our buses in the capital. I want a solution from the [transport] leaders. Things cannot go on like this," he added.