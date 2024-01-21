‘Get rid of all rundown buses’

Jatri Kalyan Samity says govt-managed transportation key to address traffic woes

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity yesterday demanded scrapping of unfit, rundown buses in the capital and introducing 5,000 good quality buses under government's management to resolve Dhaka's traffic chaos.

"In the government's new plan to bring discipline on the roads, rundown buses need to be scrapped as soon as possible and a smart transportation system styled after developed countries with affordable and safe vehicles needs to be introduced," the organisation's Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury said at a discussion organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"A new bus company needs to be introduced urgently under government's management or through PPP," he said. An expert recruited from the international market can run this company under a government framework, he added.

"Discipline on the roads cannot be established when buses are owned by private entities," he added.

Reading out a written statement, he said the government plans to invest Tk 3 lakh crore in metro rail and elevated expressways which will serve only 35 percent commuters.

In contrast, only Tk 3,000 crore is needed to procure 5,000 new buses that can transport 65 percent passengers, he explained.

"Moreover, working hours are lost due to traffic jams arising from the dominance of small vehicles like motorcycles and auto-rickshaws, which are incompatible with the idea of a Smart Bangladesh," he added.

He said passengers demand smart, affordable and safe public transport systems like developed countries.

While bus owners and workers are represented everywhere, passenger representatives are absent from decision-making, he said. "The state-run bus service BRTC has also failed to operate efficiently," he said.

Mozammel urged the government to show zero tolerance for corruption and establish accountability in the transport sector projects to fulfill its pledges of good governance.