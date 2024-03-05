Private bus owners have to pay Tk 1,059 crore in bribes annually: TIB

Private bus operators have to pay at least Tk 1,059 crore in bribes annually, according to research by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

A section of unscrupulous Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials and staffers, police, transport associations, staffers of city corporations and municipalities and people affiliated with political parties realise the bribe and ransom, it said.

The TIB revealed the findings of the research at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office in Dhaka today.

"The estimate is very conservative. The real amount would be manifold," Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the TIB, said at the conference.

"The sector is plagued by irregularities top to bottom. Political influence has kept it hostage, and as a result people are not getting expected services," Iftekharuzzaman said.