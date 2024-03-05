Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 02:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 02:20 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Private bus owners have to pay Tk 1,059 crore in bribes annually: TIB

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 02:15 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 02:20 PM
Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

Private bus operators have to pay at least Tk 1,059 crore in bribes annually, according to research by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

A section of unscrupulous Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials and staffers, police, transport associations, staffers of city corporations and municipalities and people affiliated with political parties realise the bribe and ransom, it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The TIB revealed the findings of the research at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office in Dhaka today.

"The estimate is very conservative. The real amount would be manifold," Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the TIB, said at the conference.

"The sector is plagued by irregularities top to bottom. Political influence has kept it hostage, and as a result people are not getting expected services," Iftekharuzzaman said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রেস্তোরাঁগুলোতে অভিযান একটু বাড়াবাড়ি: মালিক সমিতি
|বাংলাদেশ

রেস্তোরাঁগুলোতে অভিযান একটু বাড়াবাড়ি: মালিক সমিতি

‘দেশ স্বাধীন হওয়ার পর থেকে বাংলাদেশে হোটেল রেস্তোরাঁয় খাবার খেয়ে কেউ মারা গেছে বা অসুস্থ হয়ে চার থেকে ছয় মাস হাসপাতালে ভর্তি আছে এ রকম কোনো রেকর্ড নেই।’

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বেইলি রোডে সুলতান’স ডাইন ও নবাবী ভোজ সিলগালা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification