Wed Mar 20, 2024 11:34 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:09 PM

'PM's Eid gift': Elevated expressway's FDC Gate exit ramp opened

General public can use the ramp from evening today
Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

The exit ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway at the FDC Gate near Karwanbazar opened to traffic today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the ramp at at the spot around 11:20am."This is the Eid gift to city dwellers from the prime minister," Quader said.

How to get on, off the elevated expressway
How to get on, off the elevated expressway

Photo: Star

Vehicles can start using the ramp from evening today, said Monjur Hossain, secretary of bridges division.

The 11.5km portion of the expressway was inaugurated to traffic on September 3 last year.

Photo: Star

 

