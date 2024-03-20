'PM's Eid gift': Elevated expressway's FDC Gate exit ramp opened

General public can use the ramp from evening today

The exit ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway at the FDC Gate near Karwanbazar opened to traffic today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the ramp at at the spot around 11:20am."This is the Eid gift to city dwellers from the prime minister," Quader said.

Photo: Star

Vehicles can start using the ramp from evening today, said Monjur Hossain, secretary of bridges division.

The 11.5km portion of the expressway was inaugurated to traffic on September 3 last year.