Star digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 08:29 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 09:14 PM

Metro work: One lane of Kamalapur-TT Para road to remain shut for 6 months

Metro Rail Extends Service Until 9pm from 16th Ramadan

One of the two lanes of Kamalapur-TT Para road will remain closed for six months from today to facilitate the construction of Kamalapur Metro Rail station.

Mahfuzur Rahman, manager of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd confirmed The Daily Star tonight.

He said vehicles coming from TT Para to Kamalapur can use the one of the two lanes while vehicles from Kamalapur to TT Para have to use a bypass road, he added.

He said they have to close the lane as operations of vehicles while constructing the first floor of the station would be risky.

It is supposed to take around six months to complete the first floor works, he added.

DMTCL is now expanding the Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur.

