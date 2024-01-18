How to get to your metro rail station

The MRT-6 is going to be open for 12 hours a day, six days a week from January 20, as revealed by the Dhaka Metro Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) today.

The MRT-6 primarily serves a major corridor of the city, specifically for residents in Uttara and Mirpur who need to commute for work to Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Bangladesh Secretariat or Motijheel. For the rest of the city, a series of metro lines are planned in the near future.

For now, however, it is still possible for commuters to use the metro to their advantage even if they don't live in the areas covered by it, as long as they can figure out the station closest to them and can get there using public transport.

Gulshan and Banani

A popular destination for restaurants, offices, and shopping in the Northern part of the city, people from every part of Dhaka flock to these areas every day. The closest metro station from both Gulshan and Banani is Mirpur-10, and it has excellent connectivity to the area via public transportation. Buses from Shoinik Club in Banani go to Mirpur-10, from where commuters can use the metro rail to go further north or south. The options look similar for residents of Mohakhali as well.

Dhanmondi

While the metro does not go through Dhanmondi, the southern portion of the MRT-6 has multiple stations close to the area. From the northern part of Dhanmondi, around Dhanmondi 27 and Russell Square, the metro station at Farmgate is closest. Further south, commuters may consider going to the Karwan Bazar or Shahbagh metro station. All of these stations are accessible from Dhanmondi by rickshaw, with the station at Farmgate also being accessible by leguna.

Mohammadpur

From Asad Avenue and adjacent areas in Mohammadpur, the metro station in Farmgate is the closest and easiest to access, with lots of buses that travel frequently between the areas. But for other parts of Mohammadpur, the station at Bijoy Sarani might be the better option. Situated beside the parliament, it is difficult to access the Bijoy Sarani station using public transportation, but a walk along the beautiful Crescent Lake can take commuters from Mohammadpur to the gates of a metro rail station. For residents of Adabor, Japan Garden City and areas around Ring Road, public buses to Agargaon are frequent and easily accessible.

Shyamoli, Kallyanpur, and Gabtoli

The station at Agargaon is the best option for residents living in Shyamoli and Kallyanpur, because of easy bus connectivity. In fact, they might even consider walking there, considering it will be around a 30-minute walk from Shyamoli to Agargaon, and 35 minutes from Kallyanpur Bus Station. From Gabtoli and adjacent areas, commuters will have to make a choice because the stations in Mirpur-10 and Agargaon are both a fair distance away. If they want to go South, getting a bus to Agargaon might be the way to go, if they want to go to Uttara, getting to Mirpur-10 would be the right decision.

Moghbazar, Khilgaon and Rampura

From these areas, accessing the metro rail would mean taking a bus and getting to Karwan Bazar. Many of the buses that go to Karwan Bazar from these areas go to Farmgate too, so commuters can change their plans depending on road conditions.

Baily Road, Shantinagar and Kakrail

From these areas, two metro stations are relatively nearby, in Shahbagh and Bangladesh Secretariat. While the station at Bangladesh Secretariat is nearer, only 20 minutes walk away, better public transportation options exist getting to Shahbagh, which is a major hub. For the people living in Kakrail or looking to go there, the Bangladesh Secretariat station is very close, yet walking to the Shahbagh station may be an attractive prospect given that Ramna Park is open and walkable.

Old Dhaka

From the vast areas collectively known as Old Dhaka, the stations at Shahbagh, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat, and Motijheel are the access points to the metro, depending on where one starts from. From Lalbagh and Bakshibazar, going to the Dhaka University station may be the best idea, but not a lot of public transportation options exist except rickshaws. From Nazira Bazar, Nawabpur, and areas further south, the Bangladesh Secretariat station should be closer, but traffic conditions in those areas are unpredictable and going to Motijheel or Dhaka University may present as a better option on certain days and certain hours. From areas in and around Sayedabad, Motijheel is closest, but from Sadarghat, both Motijheel and Bangladesh Secretariat are equally accessible. From Hazaribag, Azimpur, and other areas south of Dhaka University, the station at TSC is the best option.

The metro rail has brought about a new era of mobility for people in Dhaka. The MRT-6 is strategically planned and built to make commutes easier for a vast amount of people in Dhaka. Incorporating it into daily commutes will not only save time, but also allow commuters to get a taste of modern transportation infrastructures and understand how a metro rail network is vital for a city like Dhaka.