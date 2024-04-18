Emergency vehicles exempt from toll

Vehicles engaged in emergency duties or operational activities will be exempt from paying tolls to use the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, the superintendent engineer of the tunnel, announced the government's decision at a meeting with stakeholders on safety and security at the tunnel site office in the port city's Patenga yesterday.

Vehicles of the police, fire service, navy, and other emergency organisations can enter the tunnel toll-free in case of emergencies, said Azad.

Officials from navy, police, Ansar, and O&M operators were present at the meeting.

Confirming the toll-free access for emergency vehicles, Superintendent Engineer Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Star, "Our ministry [road transport and bridges] has decided on toll-free access for police, navy, and fire service during their operational activities. At the meeting, we informed the decision formally."