Dhaka-Jashore rail line to be inaugurated within 2 months: minister

Inaugurates two commuter trains on the Dhaka-Bhanga and Bhanga-Rajbari routes

The newly built Dhaka-Jashore rail line will be inaugurated within two months, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the 169km rail line, which will directly connect Jashore with the capital, he said at a programme at Shibchar of Madaripur today.

Meanwhile, the minister along with Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury jointly inaugurated a commuter train on Dhaka-Bhanga-Rajbari route.

The train will be operated as Bhanga Commuter on Bhanga-Dhaka-Bhanga route while Chandana Commuter on Rajbari-Bhanga-Rajbari route, officials said.

Bangladesh Railway is implementing its biggest project to build Dhaka-Jashore rail line via Padma Bridge involving around Tk 40,000 crore.

The prime minister opened the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the line last year.