Transport
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:49 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:53 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

BR to run special Dhaka-Cox's Bazar trains from Oct 23-27

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:49 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:53 PM
Star file photo

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will operate special trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route for five days from October 23 to 27 to meet the increasing demand from passengers, especially tourists.

According to a notification from the chief operating superintendent of BR (eastern zone), the special trains will depart from Dhaka at 11:00pm daily and reach Cox's Bazar by 7:00am the following morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The trains will leave Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm and reach Dhaka at 10:00pm on the same day.

The trains will only stop at Chattogram station during its journey.

"Tickets of the special trains are available online," said Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar. Currently, BR operates two regular trains on this route.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কবে হবে একমাত্র প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন: আসিফ নজরুল

‘নির্বাচন অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ নীতিগত সিদ্ধান্ত। এর সময় সরকারের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার নেতৃত্বে ঠিক হবে। একমাত্র তিনিই এটি ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরি জাতীয়করণের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড়ে আউটসোর্সিং কর্মীদের অবরোধ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে