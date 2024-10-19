BR to run special Dhaka-Cox's Bazar trains from Oct 23-27

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will operate special trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route for five days from October 23 to 27 to meet the increasing demand from passengers, especially tourists.

According to a notification from the chief operating superintendent of BR (eastern zone), the special trains will depart from Dhaka at 11:00pm daily and reach Cox's Bazar by 7:00am the following morning.

The trains will leave Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm and reach Dhaka at 10:00pm on the same day.

The trains will only stop at Chattogram station during its journey.

"Tickets of the special trains are available online," said Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar. Currently, BR operates two regular trains on this route.