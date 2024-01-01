BR to run new train on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Jan 10

Bangladesh Railway has decided to add a new train, "Tourist Express", on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January 10.

The train will leave Dhaka at 6:15am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm. And, on the return journey, it will leave Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm and reach Dhaka at 4:30am.

According to BR, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the name of the train. The train will be operated by coaches newly imported from Korea.

The distance from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is 346km. The fare of the new train will be the same as the previous one.

On this route, the fare of Shovon chair of the intercity train has been fixed at Tk 500. The air-conditioned (AC) chair fare is Tk 961. The AC seat fare is Tk 1,150, and a passenger has to pay Tk 1,725 for sleeper.

Train services on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route resumed on December 1, last year.