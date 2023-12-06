Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route: Another train to be added from January 1

Bangladesh Railway will launch another intercity train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January 1 next year.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan made the announcement at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban today.

"We will send a summary to the prime minister with several proposed names of the train and with the prime minister's permission, we will launch a new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January," he said.

The minister also said they would launch a commuter train on Khulna-Jashore-Mongla route from January 1.

The first train on the route, Cox's Bazar Express, started operations on December 1.