Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route: Another train to be added from January 1

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:25 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:27 PM
Star file photo

Bangladesh Railway will launch another intercity train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January 1 next year.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan made the announcement at a press briefing at Rail Bhaban today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We will send a summary to the prime minister with several proposed names of the train and with the prime minister's permission, we will launch a new train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January," he said.

The minister also said they would launch a commuter train on Khulna-Jashore-Mongla route from January 1.

The first train on the route, Cox's Bazar Express, started operations on December 1.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Bangladesh Police
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মৃত ব্যক্তিকে ‘দৌড়ে পালাতে’ দেখেছে পুলিশ

স্থানীয় ইউপি সদস্য মোস্তফা কামালের ভাষ্য, ‘পুলিশ আমিন উদ্দিনকে দেখেছে, নাকি তার ভূত দেখেছে তা আমার জানা নেই। অথবা এমনও হতে পারে যে, আমিনউদ্দিন সেই রাতে কবর থেকে উঠে এসেছিলেন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি আরব বাংলাদেশের বন্ধুপ্রতীম দেশ ও গুরুত্বপূর্ণ উন্নয়ন অংশীদার: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification