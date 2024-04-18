Biman recruits 84 ground handling staff

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has recruited 84 ground service assistants in a bid to enhance the capacity of passenger services and ground handling.

Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim officially issued the appointment letter to the new ground service assistants at Biman's headquarters today.

He said the newly recruited ground service assistants will play an important role in the continuous improvement of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' passenger services and increasing the capacity of ground handling.

He instructed the recruits to discharge their duties with integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

A total of 1,100 people have been appointed in various positions at Biman in the last one year and the recruitment process of 550 people is ongoing.

Besides, equipment worth approximately 1,000 crores has been purchased to increase the capacity of ground handling.

Top officials of the national flag carrier including Md Salauddin, director of marketing, was present at the event.