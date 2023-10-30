Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk 4.41 lakh toll collected in 12 hours

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel opened to traffic yesterday morning.

In the first 12 hours from 6:00am, a total of 2,064 vehicles from both sides crossed the tunnel and the authorities collected Tk 4,41,600 toll, said deputy project director Abul Kalam Azad.

"There was less traffic till afternoon but after that the traffic started increasing, he added.

Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, project director, told The Daily Star, "The number of vehicles was less due to the strike. It will increase from tomorrow."

According to a survey report, an average of 27,000 vehicles will use the tunnel every day.