Rights
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:24 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Quota protest: No blockade tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:08 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:24 PM
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Students demonstrating against quotas in government jobs decided not to hold any blockade programmes tomorrow.

However, they would continue to boycott classes and exams, demanding the reinstatement of a 2018 order that abolished quotas.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Bangla Blockade: Students again block Shahbagh, Science Lab, other key Dhaka intersections

Nahid Islam, a DU student and one of the organisers of the movement, said, "We will coordinate with students across the country tomorrow to go for tougher movement on Wednesday."

Read more

RU students withdraw rail blockade after four hours

"However, our ongoing student strike will continue. We have not withdrawn the blockade. Instead, we are preparing for a full-scale blockade. We will announce our programme for Wednesday soon," he added.

Students lifted the blockade at Shahbagh around 8:35pm today, after almost four hours.

Read more

JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Read more

Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Read more

Students should keep patience: attorney general says about quota protest

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অবৈধ অর্থে ভোগ-বিলাস এখন ফ্যাশন, কেউ জানতে চায় না উৎস কী: প্রধান বিচারপতি

তিনি বলেন, শুধু আইন দিয়ে সব সমস্যার সমাধান হয় না, দুর্নীতিরও হয় না। এর জন্য দরকার সচেতনতা, সামাজিক আন্দোলন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

কোটা আন্দোলন: ব্লকেড থাকছে না কাল, ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা বর্জন চলবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification