Quota protest: No blockade tomorrow

Students demonstrating against quotas in government jobs decided not to hold any blockade programmes tomorrow.

However, they would continue to boycott classes and exams, demanding the reinstatement of a 2018 order that abolished quotas.

Nahid Islam, a DU student and one of the organisers of the movement, said, "We will coordinate with students across the country tomorrow to go for tougher movement on Wednesday."

"However, our ongoing student strike will continue. We have not withdrawn the blockade. Instead, we are preparing for a full-scale blockade. We will announce our programme for Wednesday soon," he added.

Students lifted the blockade at Shahbagh around 8:35pm today, after almost four hours.