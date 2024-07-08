Bangla Blockade: Students again block Shahbagh, Science Lab, other key Dhaka intersections

Students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs blocked some key intersections of the capital, including Shahbagh and Farmgate, this afternoon as part of their "Bangla Blockade" programme.

Hundreds of students gathered in front of the Dhaka University Central Library and started a procession around 3:30pm, moving through several streets on the campus, reports our DU correspondent.

They blocked Shahbagh intersection at 4:07pm.

Meanwhile, a section of DU students blocked Chankharpul intersection near Mayor Hanif Flyover around 3:30pm.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Another group of students blocked Science Lab area around 3:50pm, reports our DU correspondent.

The students have taken to the streets for the seventh straight day, planning to block key intersections in the capital and highways next to campuses across the country.

Around 4:15pm, the students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University blocked the road near their university at Agargaon, said Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Police Station.

Photo: Prabir Das

Meanwhile, some other students blocked the Paltan intersection in the capital around 5:00pm, said Monir Hossain Molla, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Yesterday, Dhaka was virtually paralysed as students ramped up their protests against the quota system, blocking as many as six busy intersections in the capital.

Photo: Prabir Das

The protests intensified after the Supreme Court on July 4 upheld a High Court verdict that declared a 2018 government circular abolishing the quota system in public service illegal.

The students are demanding the reinstatement of the circular that abolished the 30 percent quota system for children of freedom fighters.

In the wake of massive student protests for reforms, the government in 2018 issued a circular abolishing the quota system.