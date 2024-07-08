JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the campus today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

They started their march from the campus and took position at Dairy Gate, Prantik Gate and MH Hall Gate areas around 3:00pm, our Savar correspondent reports.

The blockade caused a huge traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.

AFM Sayeed, officer-in-charge of of Ashulia Police Station, said the students blocked the highway but kept a lane open for movement of the emergency transports including ambulance.

Meanwhile, students of Barishal University (BU) blocked the Barishal-Kuakata highway in front of their campus for three hours from noon today.

Students left the road around 3:00pm, our local correspondent reports.

Bandar Police Station OC Abdur Rahman Mukur confirmed the development and said, "We are on high alert."