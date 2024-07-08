Students should keep patience: attorney general says about quota protest

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today said the students should not stage demonstration in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs as the matter is now pending with the Supreme Court.

"The court (High Court) has delivered a verdict. Even, the government has gone to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against that (HC) verdict. I think they (students) should not carry out movement against the verdict at this moment. I would say that the matter is pending with the court, and it should not be brought to the street. In this situation, I would request them to have patience. I don't know why they are continuing the movement...," he told reporters at his office on the Supreme Court premises.

The attorney general said keeping the quota system in the government jobs is the matter of government's policy decision.

"We have presented our arguments before the court about how much it (court) can interfere in the government's policy decision," he said.

Replying to a question, Advocate AM Amin Uddin said his office will take next steps after receiving the full text of the HC verdict.

He said the matter (government's petition against the HC verdict) is scheduled to come up before the Appellate Division on Thursday (July 11).

"If we get the full text of the High Court by Wednesday, we will move it before the Appellate Division on Thursday," he added.

On July 4, the Appellate Division upheld the HC verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in ninth to 13th grades of government jobs till further order.